Joe Biden spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper for an interview airing Thursday, and in an excerpt released today the former vice president unloaded again on President Donald Trump for his admissions to Bob Woodward about downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus early on.

Biden told Tapper “it’s disgusting” and noted how the death toll has reached over 190,000 in the United States.

“I don’t get it. I truly don’t get it. It’s like the way he talks about our veterans. It’s astounding to me.”

In response to Trump saying he just didn’t want to create a panic, Biden said “we have no confidence in his leadership” and cited research saying if the president acted earlier, it would have saved thousands more live.

Biden ripped Trump for not pushing mask use and social distancing sooner, and said, “He waved the white flag. He walked away. He didn’t do a damn thing. Think about it. Think about what he did not do. And it’s almost criminal.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

