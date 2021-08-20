‘We Will Get You Home’: Biden Issues Firm Pledge to Leave No American Behind in White House Presser

President Joe Biden spoke on Friday about the ongoing need to evacuate Americans and U.S. allies in Afghanistan.

Flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Biden talked about the 6000 troops on the ground providing security for those efforts, calling it “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history.”

Thousands of people have been evacuated already, the president said, includes American citizens and Afghans who have worked and “served alongside of us.”

“We moved out 5,700 evacuees yesterday, and we’re working on a variety to verify that number of the Americans that are still in-country as we work on this, because we don’t have the exact number of people who are — Americans who are there, and those who may have come home to the United States. We want to get a strong number as to exactly how many people are there, how many American citizens, and where they are,” Biden said.

We’re going to to everything — everything — that we can to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States. But let me be clear. Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.

“This evacuation mission is dangerous,” Biden continued. “It involves risks to our armed forces, and it’s being conducted under difficult circumstances. I cannot promise what the final outcome will be or… that it will be without risk of loss. But as commander in chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary, and as an American, I offer my gratitude to the brave men and women of the U.S. armed forces who are carrying out this mission. They are incredible.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

