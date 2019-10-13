After being questioned about his son Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden took a shot at the Trump family’s involvement in President Donald Trump’s administration, while also assuring voters that his children will not be awarded White House positions.

“No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will have any business relationship with anyone that relates to foreign corporation or government. Period,” Biden said on Sunday after being asked about comments Hunter Biden’s attorney made regarding ethical guidelines dividing family and presidential work.

“What I’m not going to let you all do is let you take the focus off the problem,” Biden told reporters during the Altoona, Iowa press conference. “No one has asserted my son did a single thing wrong. No one has asserted that I’ve done anything wrong except the lying president. That’s the only thing. That’s the focus.”

In a recent statement, George Mesires, an attorney representing Hunter Biden amid the controversy involving Trump’s request that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate the top 2020 Democratic candidate and his son, wrote, “Hunter always understood that his father would be guided, entirely and unequivocally, by established U.S. policy, regardless of its effects on Hunter’s professional interests. He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the President of the United States.”

Earlier in the Des Moines presser, which was held at a forum for the The United Food & Commercial Workers union, Biden described the Trump White House as “the most corrupt administration in American history … There is no option.”

Watch above, via CBS 2 Iowa.

