‘Biggest Clown In The Circus’: CNN’s Bakari Sellers Savages Vivek Ramaswamy As Laughter Breaks Out Over Candidate’s Shirtless Clip

CNN’s Kate Bolduan spoke with political analyst Bakari Sellers on Tuesday about the upcoming GOP presidential primary debate and the candidacy of tech entrepenuer Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been surging in the polls as of late

“Let’s end with something very important because strange things happen on the way to the debate stage sometimes. And this time it happens in the form of debate prep For Vivek Ramaswamy,” Bolduan began, adding:

Ramaswamy seems to be sending a different kind of message with his debate prep, though we know it is very important to note to be ready to when you’re hitting the stage. Let’s show his form of debate prep that he at least was saying yesterday. So that’s 3 hours of debate prep there. Bakari Sellers, thoughts?

After some loud laughter could be heard on the CNN set, Sellers answered, “Oh, yeah. Yeah. I’m not I’m not to, uh, there’s nothing about that that excites me.”

“Look, I think that he’s actually one of the candidates that is the kind of the biggest clown in the circus. And the reason being is because he really doesn’t have any political depth,” Sellers continued pulling punches.

“He hangs on to a lot of Republican tropes and stereotypes. He kind of mimics the language of Donald Trump. And he probably should be spending time with Kevin today preparing for the debate because he really doesn’t have any policy depth. And the fact that he’s out there hitting a tennis ball shows you that he’s not really going to take this seriously tomorrow night and we’re going to see his lack of depth shown through. I think that he’s going to be the one who actually the bottom falls out, because right now in most polls, he’s running third. I don’t know how or why. I don’t know who Ramaswamy’s voter is. However, I think tomorrow night the bottom will fall out due to that lack of depth,” Sellers concluded.

“Well, I will say he does have tennis,” Bolduan quipped.

Sellers jumped in, joking, “Who plays tennis with their shirt off? Who plays with his shirt off.”

“So clearly, you and I have not played together because I’ve got all sorts of gear when I’m playing tennis. But we’ll get into that later maybe. I don’t know. We’re not we don’t let’s just not delve into that minefield right now, Bakari, let’s just end it there and let’s all just be friends,” Bolduan concluded.

