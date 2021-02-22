New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said he doesn’t accept Governor Andrew Cuomo’s explanation for his actions with regard to his ongoing nursing home scandal.

During a press conference on Monday, de Blasio was asked if he has spoken to Cuomo since the governor’s combative Friday press conference — in which Cuomo faced numerous questions over the allegations that his administration undercounted and covered up how many people died of the coronavirus in connection with his nursing home policies.

“Do you accept his explanation that the state created a ‘void’ by not being as forthcoming as it should’ve been, but there’s essentially no scandal there?” de Blasio was asked.

“No, I have not spoken to him. No, I do not accept his explanation,” the mayor answered. “There needs to be a full investigation. Thousands of lives were lost. Families deserve answers. We need to get the whole truth here and need to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

As Cuomo faces a possible investigation into his handling of the coronavirus crisis, de Blasio has been critical of the governor’s alleged failures in conduct. Last week, de Blasio condemned Cuomo for his “bullying” and said he believes New York Assemblyman Ron Kim’s claim that he was intimidated by Cuomo over his criticisms of him.

Watch above, via Fox News.

