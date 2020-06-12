Bill Maher teed off in his monologue Friday night on the “Defund the Police” message being embraced by protesters across the country.

Maher ripped the president first over his conspiracy tweet about the Buffalo protester and wondered, “Are we sure it was even the cops? It could have been Joe Scarborough.”

He went on to say that “liberals want to take police money — police funds — and divert it to community service,” which he said sounds like a good idea.

The slogan behind it, however, set him off:

“They’re calling it ‘Defund the Police,’ which sounds bad! That is so Democrats for you. They must have meetings to be this fucking stupid about politics. ‘Hey, guys, we’re making some headway here, um, how can we turn this into something that makes people have to vote for Trump?'”

In his panel discussion later, Maher again said “it’s a terrible way to put it” and said he’s worried Democrats “are wandering into another purity test” about “how much you want to get rid of police altogether.”

You can watch above, via HBO

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]