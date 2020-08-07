Bill Maher ended his show Friday delivering a mock eulogy for President Donald Trump imagining what would be said about the president at his funeral many years from now.

Yes, really.

Maher brought up how the families of John McCain, Barbara Bush, Elijah Cummings, John Dingell, and John Lewis all felt, when it came to Trump, “Our family is dead, don’t ruin it.”

“What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘make sure that asshole isn’t at my funeral’?”

Maher brought up the moving words at John Lewis’ funeral before saying he felt sad for Trump because “at his funeral, no one will ever talk about him like that.”

Invoking the famous scene from Tom Sawyer, Maher said, “Maybe if Trump could hear what a eulogy for him would sound like, maybe that would give him some insight into himself.”

Maher made it clear that he’s wishing Trump a long healthy life “some place where he can’t harm America” and that he would condemn anyone who would wish any president physical harm.

He went on to deliver a mock eulogy for Trump, inviting viewers to “imagine ourselves many years in the future” at the president’s funeral and how people would remember him.

