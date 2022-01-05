Bill O’Reilly Says ‘Dog and Pony Show’ Jan. 6 Committee is Only Out to ‘Hang Donald Trump’

Bill O’Reilly equated the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol to a “dog and pony show” that is out to “hang” former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The former Fox News host joined Eric Bolling on Newsmax’s The Balance to discuss the committee’s motives with regard to investigating the riot last year as lawmakers were set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

O’Reilly on Tuesday interviewed Kash Patel on his No Spin News broadcast, who at the time of the riot served as the Chief of Staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller.

O’Reilly told Bolling that Patel had informed him during their interview that he told the committee in October he was ready to send in troops to stop the Jan. 6 riot at the request of Trump. Patel further claimed lawmakers investigating the riot were not interested in that information or any of his supporting documentation.

The former Fox News host then went after the committee, claiming those who are investigating the events of Jan. 6 are only interested in crucifying the former president.

“So, this is what’s called a hanging jury,” O’Reilly said of the committee. “They’re not interested in what happened. They want to hang Donald Trump.”

Bolling later asked O’Reilly for his reaction to the committee’s desire to speak with Fox News host Sean Hannity with relation to text messages he sent former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 to ask Trump to intervene during the riot.

“Well, I think he should resist it,” O’Reilly said of Hannity with regard to speaking to lawmakers. “I don’t think they’ll get him because, again, what good does it do Hannity or anybody else to go into the panel when all the panel is going to try to do is embarrass you?

“They’re not going to listen to you, or they don’t want to know what really happened. It’s what they call bowling a dog and pony show, all right? That’s what it is,” He continued. “So why would any clear-thinking person want to do that? So, I expect him to resist. The Fox News lawyers will throw up a bunch of barriers, and i don’t think Hannity’s got much to worry about.”

