Bin Laden’s Niece Appears on OAN to Spin Capitol Riot Truther Conspiracies

Noor bin Ladin, the niece of terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, scored an appearance on One America News Network in which she downplayed the storming of the U.S. Capitol while railing against the prosecution for the rioters involved.

Bin Ladin, a 33-year-old resident of Switzerland who has distanced herself from her uncle’s extremism, has drawn attention from the media over the past year with her vocal promotion of QAnon and right-wing American political stances. Bin Ladin endorsed former President Donald Trump during the 2020 election, and more recently, she waved a “Trump won” flag while protesting the election results during President Joe Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Bin Ladin joined OANN — in an appearance flagged by Beatrice Mount of Media Matters — to discuss the news that Capitol rioter Paul Hodgkins was sentenced to 8 months in prison. As OANN host Kara McKinney complained about the government’s efforts to hold members of the Capitol mob accountable for their actions, Bin Ladin denounced “the weaponization of the DOJ against these upstanding American citizens that did nothing wrong.”

Bin Ladin referred to Revolver News, a conspiratorial right-wing news site that came under major scrutiny when Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently amplified their baseless claim that the FBI planned the Capitol attack. This prompted Bin Ladin to ask “was 1/6 an intelligence failure…or was it a set-up?”

“Looking at all the evidence that has been uncovered, what we see happening is clearly a false flag that was set-up,” she said. “An event of largely-peaceful protest that was infiltrated in order to make it appear as something else, in order to have these chaotic scenes.”

Bin Ladin concluded her point that the alleged scheme was done to “slander” Trump supporters and frame them as domestic terrorists. She also claimed that Trump got “close to 80 million” votes in the 2020 election, an embellishment of the former president’s popular vote total of 74.2 million (Biden’s was 81.2 million).

Watch above, via OANN.

