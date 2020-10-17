Tucker Carlson Interviews Bin Laden Niece Who Said She’s Gotten More Backlash for Trump Support Than for Her Last Name

Amid the thousands and thousands of news cycles in the past few months, you may have missed that back in September, Noor bin Ladin — niece of Osama bin Laden — endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection.

She called his reelection “vital for the future of not only America, but Western civilization as a whole” and said he’s “shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike.”

More recently, she wrote that she has received more backlash for being pro-Trump than for her last name, and on Friday night, she appeared on Fox News to talk about it with Tucker Carlson.

“What a remarkable thing to say,” Carlson said. “I want to hear you say it, is that true? You’ve received more abuse for backing Donald Trump than for being the niece of Osama bin Laden?”

Bin Ladin said, “As you can imagine, there are a few challenges that come with carrying this name, not least on a personal level being associated to a man whose values and beliefs are so diametrically opposed to my own, but yes.”

“I find it quite interesting that in certain elitist circles I’ve encountered, I’ve faced so much arrogance and vulgarity for stating my beliefs, my support for the president,” she said.

She said “their understanding is limited” and swiped at the media in Europe “and the six conglomerates that own these outlets.”

Carlson commended the Spectator for running her piece “despite that environment over there” before asking why she supports Trump.

Bin Ladin said she likes Trump’s foreign policy and added, “When you look at everything he’s done in terms of taking on and fighting the storage that is Islamic terrorism, it’s such a relief coming from eight years of a previous administration to see a 180, and Obama during his time in the White House has done so many things to make the world a much more dangerous place.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

