Birx and Fauci Warn People Leaving New York Metro Area ‘Should Be Self-Quarantining’ for 14 Days

Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, two of the top members on the White House coronavirus task force, directly addressed people leaving New York as cases of coronavirus rise in the state.

Thousands of New Yorkers have tested positive and New York City has been hit particularly hard.

Dr. Birx said, “To everyone who has left New York over the last few days, because of the rate of the number of cates, you may have been exposed before you left New York, and I think like Governor DeSantis has put out today, everyone who was in New York should be self-quarantining for the next 14 days to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread to others, no matter where they have gone.”

Fauci echoed that advice and said, “People want to get out of New York. They’re going to Florida, they’re going to Long Island, going to different places. The idea, if you look at the statistics, it’s disturbing. About 1 per thousand of these individuals are infected.”

“When they go to another place, for their own safety, they’ve gotta be careful, monitor themselves, if they get sick bring it to the attention of a physician, get tested,” Fauci said before echoing what Birx said about self-isolating for two weeks.

