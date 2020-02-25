In an interview with CBS This Morning, Diana Taylor, longtime partner of presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, dispelled critics of Bloomberg’s past of signing non disclosure agreements with women, telling them to “get over it.”

Last week featured a shaky debate debut for the Democratic primary latecomer where Bloomberg was pressed on the agreements. “None of them accuse me of doing anything — maybe they didn’t like the joke I told,” he said on the stage as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pressed him to talk more about it. Following the debate, Bloomberg released all three women of their confidentiality agreements on Friday.

“If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release,” the Bloomberg campaign said in a statement.

Taylor, who has been in relationship with Bloomberg for 20 years, has been mostly quiet about the NDAs during his president push until Monday night, when CBS pressed her on the topic. In a report from CBS’s Ed O’Keefe at a “Women for Mike” rally in Texas, Taylor echoed Bloomberg’s stance on the incidents.

“Life has changed,” Taylor said. “I grew up in that world. It was a bro culture.”

“We have come a very, very long way and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that change,” Taylor continued. “It was 30 years ago. Get over it.”

Taylor and Bloomberg have been together since 2000. In a December 2019 interview with CBS’s Gayle King, Bloomberg talked about Taylor’s support on the campaign trail, calling her the country’s “de facto first lady” if he became President.

“She’s playing a role in the campaign, number one,” Bloomberg said. “Number two, we’ve only been living together for 19 years. And I think it’s fair, if I can speak for her as well, neither of us have any plans to change.”

