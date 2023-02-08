Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) angrily lit into former Twitter officials testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and declared Putin “is sitting in the Kremlin wishing” he had their ability to “interfere” in elections.

The Colorado Republican used her time at the hearing to demand to know who at Twitter allegedly “shadow-banned” her account over a “freaking joke.”

“Mr. Matt Taibbi, a respected reporter who published much of the Twitter files, said, quote, ‘Twitter’s contact with the FBI was constant and pervasive as if it were a subsidiary.’ Now I want to better understand why he would suggest that, Mr. Roth, while at Twitter? How many meetings did you have with the FBI?” Boebert began, questioning Twitter’s former Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth.

Boebert grilled Roth over how many FBI agents worked at Twitter and asked, “Did the FBI ever ask you to do anything that was illegal or questionably legal?”

“I am not a lawyer, but certainly not to the best of my recollection or knowledge,” Roth replied.

“Now, from the hearing that I’ve been a part of today, it’s almost impossible to tell where the FBI ends and where Twitter begins,” Boebert noted, getting more heated.

“We have Mr. Baker here, a former FBI agent. And there seems to be a revolving door between the FBI and Twitter itself. Even Mr. Baker said that there was no collusion with the federal government and Twitter. But, Mr. Baker, that’s you. You are the collusion between the federal government and the FBI. And now with it, this is such a problem because we’re seeing censorship all over. Mr. Roth. Ms. Gadde, did either of you approve the shadow banning of my account at Lauren Boebert? Yes or no?”

“No, I did not,” replied Vijaya Gadde – the former chief legal officer of Twitter.

“Not to the best of my recollection,” added Roth.

“Well, let me refresh your memory, because on March 12th, 2021, and Mr. Roth, I know you looked at it because fascist Twitter 1.0 had a public interest exceptions policy, which means for members of Congress to be shadowbanned, it had to go before you. Mr. Roth. So I’ll ask again. Did you shadow-ban my account? Yes or no?” Boebert demanded.

“Again, not to the best of my recollection,” Roth replied.

“But the answer is Mr. Roth. Yes, you did,” insisted Boebert.

“I found out last night from Twitter staff that you suppressed my account for this tweet. It’s a freaking joke about Hillary Clinton being angry that she couldn’t rig her election. It’s a joke. But in response, being the sinister overlords that you all are, you placed a 90-day account filter so I could not be found,” Boebert raged, adding:

And now we see here that Twitter staff said the visibility filter on my account excluded me from top searches, prevented notifications for non followers and much more. This is considered an aggressive visibility filter. You silenced members of Congress from communicating with their constituents. You you silenced me from communicating with the American people over a freaking joke. Now, who the hell do you think you are? Election interference? Yeah, I would say that that was taking place because of you for sitting here. The Hunter Biden laptop story was suppressed. A sitting member of Congress was suppressed. A sitting president was banned from Twitter. You know, I bet that Putin is sitting in the Kremlin wishing he had as much election interference, intervention, interference as you four here today. We’ve heard about threats to democracy. Well, what about shutting down a duly elected member of Congress? This is fundamental to our nation’s governance. And you all attacked that very foundation. 230 protections? Well, those are for publishers. Not for editors. And it’s clear you were not acting as publishers. You were acting as editors. And, Mr. Chairman, I think it’s far past time that we remove 230 protections for big tech platforms who are abusing this protection. And let me just say, I’m not angry for myself. I’m not angry because I was silenced. I can reach out to Elon and his staff and I can see what’s happened and I can sit here today and hold you all to account. I am angry for the millions of Americans who were silenced because of your decisions, because of your actions, because of your collusion with the federal government. They can’t reach out to Elon. They can’t sit here today and hold you into account. We don’t know where the FBI ends and Twitter begins. But I do want to thank Elon for firing you four and saving free speech and even Twitter. Mr. Chairman, I yield.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN

