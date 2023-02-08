‘P*ssy Ass B*tch’ Entered into the Congressional Record Thanks to Donald Trump and Chrissy Teigen

The term “pussy ass bitch” has been entered into the Congressional Record after a former Twitter employee testified about a tweet former President Donald Trump wanted taken down.

During Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing, the panel heard testimony that in 2019, then-President Trump’s White House reached out to Twitter asking that a tweet from model Chrissy Teigen be removed from the platform.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) asked ex-Twitter employee Anika Collier Navaroli what the tweet said.

Here is that exchange:

FROST: Ms. Navaroli, earlier you testified about a 2019 tweet that was about President Trump. And I think it was from Ms. Teagen. What was the tweet about? NAVAROLI: Would you like me to give the direct quote? FROST: Yeah. NAVAROLI: Please excuse my language. This is a direct quote, but, Chrissy Teigen referred to Donald Trump as a “pussy ass bitch.” FROST: Ok. Free speech. And what happened after Ms. Teagen posted her tweet? What did the White House do? What did the Trump White House do? NAVAROLI: From my understanding, the White House reached out to ask that this tweet be removed. It was my team’s job. This fell underneath the policy for abusive behaviors, and we evaluated it underneath our insults policy. At the time, up to three insults were allowed.

Republicans have hammered Twitter over its suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 presidential election. They say it’s just yet another example of censorship by Big Tech.

Watch above via C-SPAN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com