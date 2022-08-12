Boebert YELLS on House Floor After Microphone Gets Cut, Is Told ‘The Gentlewoman’s Time Has Expired’ Five Times

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) railed against the Inflation Reduction Act during a floor speech that turned into a spectacle on Friday. The measure ultimately passed the House.

The Senate passed the bill last week and it will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. Its passage is a major win for Biden and Democrats on healthcare, climate change, and taxes.

Boebert rose to deliver what was supposed to be a one-minute speech that turned into a two-and-a-half-minute ordeal replete with the chair declaring, “The gentlewoman’s time has expired” five times.

“Insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result,” she began. “That makes the supporters of this legislation, by definition, insane. Reckless spending in this town is what causes inflation.”

The congresswoman went on in this fashion for until the chair noted, “The gentlewoman’s time has expired.”

She pressed on nonetheless.

“And it does the exact opposite of what Americans need right now,” she said. “This is just another con game by the Democrats calling something one thing and saying another–”

“The gentlewoman’s time has expired,” the chair reiterated, banging the gavel.

“This is making the IRS–”

“The gentlewoman’s time has expired,” he repeated.

Boebert continued and at one point the microphone was cut, but she kept shouting her speech in the chamber. Her words were largely inaudible, but she said something about the IRS committing “armed robbery against Americans.”

At that point a Republican colleague yielded Boebert an additional 30 seconds from the GOP members’ allotted time.

She continued her speech and again bumped up against her limit.

“The gentlewoman’s time has expired,” the chair said as Boebert continued. “The gentlewoman’s time has expired. The gentlewoman is no longer recognized.”

This time, Boebert obliged and left the lectern.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com