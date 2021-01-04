Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stood by his debunking of President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories as he reflected on their explosive phone call during a Monday appearance on Good Morning America.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos expressed his shock as he spoke to Raffensperger about his conversation with Trump, who pushed numerous falsehoods on top of his claim that he won Georgia in the 2020 election. When asked what he was thinking, Raffensperger said “for the last two months, we’ve been fighting a rumor whack-a-mole. It was pretty obvious very early on that we debunked every one of those theories that have been out there, but President Trump continues to believe them.”

Stephanopoulos also asked Raffensperger if he felt “pressure” at the moment when Trump asked him to “find 11,780 votes” and help him overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

“No,” Raffenperger answered. While he spoke of how the coronavirus pandemic posed complications for the election process, he also said “everything we’ve done for the last 12 months follows the constitution of the state of Georgia, follows the United States Constitution, follows state law.”

Raffensperger said “I never believed it was appropriate to speak to the president” before the call because of ongoing litigations. Nonetheless, he affirmed his contradiction of Trump’s conspiracy theories once again by saying “the data he has is just plain wrong.”

Stephanopoulos concluded the interview by asking Raffensperger if he would vote for Trump all over again after everything that has happened. Raffensperger hedged on the question by noting Trump isn’t on the 2024 ballot yet, but “I support Republicans. I always have and I probably always will.”

Watch above, via ABC.

