Breaking Bad Characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to be Enshrined as Bronze Statues in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The city of Albuquerque, New Mexico will celebrate the city’s two most popular meth dealers later this month as they unveil two bronze statues dedicated in their honor.

That’s right, the characters from the hit show Breaking Bad, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, will be a permanent fixture in the city as they will be installed in front of the Albuquerque Convention Center later this month.

The city served as the backdrop for the hit show and has seen a tourism boom from fans looking to visit the filming locations.

Breaking Bad creator, Vince Gilligan, has kindly donated the statues to the city. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Gilligan commissioned the statues from sculptor Trevor Grove in 2019.

The statues are set to be unveiled on July 29th, and actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who played the iconic duo are set to be in attendance.

Cranston told the Albuquerque Journal that it was his idea to be there on the special day as a way to say thank you to the city that served as their home for so many years.

“When I had the idea to say, well, we’re coming to do this unveiling of these statues,” Cranston says. “It’s humbling and fun to think about that.”

“We meet all the people all the time — said, ‘Hey, I just came back from Albuquerque, I took the Breaking Bad Tour and this and that … It makes me smile, because it’s one way to say thank you to the city and to the state for being such great hosts to us over all these years,” Cranston added.

The shows creator, Gilligan has continued to use Albuquerque as the setting of the Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul which is currently in its fifth season.

