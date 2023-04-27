BREAKING: Jerry Springer Dead

Jerry Springer, icon of American television, died on Thursday at the age of 79, according to reports.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin, a friend and spokesman for the family, told Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on,” Galvin added.

Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor who hosted The Jerry Springer Show for nearly three decades, died at his home near Chicago after a brief battle with cancer, TMZ reported.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

