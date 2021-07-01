Meghan McCain is leaving The View, which she will reportedly announce Thursday morning after rumors flew of her imminent departure.

The Daily Mail reported early Thursday morning that McCain would be announcing her resignation later the same day on The View, according to a source at Disney. Variety has since confirmed the reports.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Emily Crane reported:

‘Meghan will announce her resignation on Thursday’s show,’ a Disney source told DailyMail.com. The source added that her co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, ‘are not yet aware that Meghan has resigned’. ‘We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,’ the source said. ‘She will finish at the end of July 2021.’

Frequent viewers of The View know that McCain’s commentaries—and the combative follow-up discussions she often gets into with her fellow co-hosts—are often the most entertaining part of the show.

The daughter of Senator John McCain, Meghan McCain is an old-school Republican, who is married to Fox News contributor Ben Domenech, who is the publisher of right-wing website The Federalist.

She is well known for consistently providing a uniquely conservative point of view, rarely seen on mainstream programming, and political conversations that her comments engender are among the most interesting bits of political media programming, particularly in today’s balkanized landscape.

