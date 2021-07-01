Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY) warned against Republicans serving on the select committee to investigate the storming of the U.S. Capitol because some of them “were in on it.”

On Wednesday, Congress voted to form a 13-member congressional committee to investigate the events of January 6th, the day when Donald Trump’s supporters invaded the Capitol Building in a violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The proposal for the select committee succeeded after a nearly-party line vote — a measure which came about after Republican senators blocked the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack.

Ocasio-Cortez welcomed the news on Wednesday night, but she had this to say about any Republican members being considered for the committee:

We need a Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6th domestic terrorist attack. But we must also be careful about any Republicans that may serve on the committee. There are indications that some of these folks were in on it, & we can’t have them be a part of the investigation.

When the Capitol was under siege, Ocasio-Cortez was among the political figures targeted for violence by members of the pro-Trump mob. In the months that followed, Ocasio-Cortez has spoken about the trauma she felt in the aftermath of the experience, and she has claimed that Republican members of Congress were connected to the insurrectionists.

Judging by her tweet, Ocasio-Cortez is directing her remarks towards GOP House members who have minimized the Capitol riot, defended its participants, or helped spread Trump’s unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the election’s corruption. One example is Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who painted deceased Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt as a political martyr, and another is Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who likened the riot to “a normal tourist visit” and reportedly disrespected DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was among those defending the Capitol.

