Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg Get Personal In Ugly Fight on The View: ‘You Can Be How You Always Are!’

The View came to a grinding halt on Thursday when Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg got in a fight over President Joe Biden’s conduct in Geneva.

The show’s A block focused on the press conferences Biden and Vladimir Putin held after their meetings in Geneva Wednesday. In Biden’s case, The View especially gravitated around his heated exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and his subsequent apology.

McCain praised ABC’s Rachel Scott for grilling Putin on his suppression of political dissidents, and then panned Biden by comparing his conduct to former President Donald Trump’s warring with the media.

Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior. What he just did was 100 percent Trumpy. I would just like a little intellectual consistency. If Trump had done that, we would be screaming at the top of our lungs one way or another. I just think that I have heard many people in this town, in D.C., talking that the press is getting sick of this. Of how censored he is, who he can and cannot talk to, and then spouting off to her in a way that I found not only unbecoming and ridiculous, but to do it in a foreign country, it was particularly bizarre.

McCain went on to say Biden has mostly gotten a “pass” from the media so far, and that “it’s in no one’s best interest to treat him like it’s state TV.” Goldberg interjected to say that unlike Biden, she never saw Trump apologize for any of his behavior, but McCain continued to say that “with all due respect, I don’t care if he’s apologizing. He just embarrassed himself.”

“I don’t care that you don’t care!” Goldberg shot back. The segment went swiftly downhill from there, and Goldberg threw to commercials as she told McCain “you can be how you always are!”

When the show came back, Goldberg and McCain said they were sorry to each other.

“I want to apologize because I was rude,” Goldberg said. “I didn’t need to say what I said, and I apologize. That’s not the way I want to behave at work. I apologize, Meghan.”

“I apologize too, Whoopi,” McCain replied.

Watch above, via ABC.

