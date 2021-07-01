Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) emphatically rejected House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s threat to any Republican who participates on the select committee to investigate the storming of the U.S Capitol.

Kinzinger spoke to reporters on Thursday after he was one of the few GOPers who broke party lines and voted to approve House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s push for a select panel investigation of January 6th. Following the vote to form the 1/6 committee, reports emerged that McCarthy privately spoke to a group of House Republicans, and he allegedly warned them he’d strip them of their congressional committee assignments if they allow Pelosi to appoint them to participate.

Kinzinger has repeatedly condemned the events of January 6th and spoken in favor of investigating the events of that day. Asked for his response to McCarthy’s threat, Politico reports that Kinzinger took digs at his own party while making it clear he really doesn’t care.

“Who gives a sh*t?” Kinzinger said. “I do think the threat of removing committees is ironic, because you won’t go after the space lasers and white supremacist people but those who tell the truth.”

Kinzinger’s comment references his frustration with McCarthy’s refusal to censure lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for their objectionable actions and conduct. Greene has been widely mocked for believing conspiracy theories about “Jewish space lasers,” and Gosar has drawn scrutiny even from his own family lately for repeatedly affiliating himself with white nationalists and Holocaust deniers.

