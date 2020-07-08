BREAKING: Shepard Smith Joins CNBC as Anchor of New Show

The speculation game is over.

After an abrupt and dramatic exit from Fox News last year, veteran news anchor Shepard Smith is set to join CNBC as anchor of a new hourlong evening show dubbed “The News with Shepard Smith,” the network announced Wednesday.

The show, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is set to debut this fall.

According to a CNBC statement:

Smith will anchor a new one-hour evening news program titled The News with Shepard Smith, airing Monday through Friday at 7pm ET. The newscast, which will launch in the Fall, will cover the most significant news stories of the day and will feature the well-respected, fact-based storytelling that has been the hallmark of his 30-year career. Smith will also assume the new roles of CNBC’s Chief General News Anchor and Chief Breaking General News Anchor as well as Executive Editor of The News with Shepard Smith.

Smith’s departure from Fox News, a network he joined at its inception, sent shockwaves when it was abruptly announced on air in October. The 3 p.m. hour, Shepard Smith Reporting, was a hallmark of Fox’s news operation, and often stood in stark contrast to pro-Trump opinion programming at the network. That led to clashes between not just Smith and the president, but also Smith and his colleagues.

Smith, the network’s chief news anchor, and Sean Hannity, its top rated opinion host, often exchanged blows in interviews, but it was a feud with Tucker Carlson that appeared to have ultimately prompted Smith’s departure from a reported $15 million contract.

“Gathering and reporting the news has been my life’s work. I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC’s loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad,” Smith said in a statement released by the network on Wednesday. “CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman, a journalist himself at his core, presented me with CNBC’s vision for a fact-based, hour-long evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective. I know I found a great home for my newscast. I am excited to be working with the exceptional talent at CNBC and eager to build a team focused on uncovering the news behind the headlines.”

“Information is coming at us from every direction. If we’re not careful life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection or worse,” CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman said in a statement. “We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise. We’re thrilled that Shep, who’s built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC.”

