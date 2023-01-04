Bret Baier Asks Anti-McCarthy Rep. If He Believes Trump is Now ‘Tied to the Swamp’ After Endorsement

Fox News anchor Bret Baier spoke with Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Wednesday about his continuing effort to block Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from becoming House speaker. Baier pressed Roy on the specifics of his strategy and goals.

“Look, these conversations are continuing. We’re doing exactly what the American people want us to do being here in Washington, trying to make sure we stand up to fight for them and represent our constituents against a swamp that is basically rolling over, $1.7 trillion omnibus bills. They get no real representation. We can’t offer amendments on the floor,” Roy began, laying out his wants.

“We can’t actually have participation in the process because things are cooked up in secret committees, in the Rules Committee, as they call it. It’s a secret committee, basically, that nobody knows about that then funnels everything to the floor,” Roy continued, adding:

And we want to be able to have a say on that. It’s not enough just to get the same old rules, the 72 hours and stuff that’s already in the rules and gets waived regularly. It’s a majoritarian body. You can put whatever you want in the rules, but if they can just be waved away magically because Mitch McConnell and the leadership of the House decide to jam through a bill, then we have no say. So, this is all about defending the American people against the swamp. And we’re having conversations right now. Literally, I’m going to leave his interview and go right back…

“And we’re making progress, but we still have a long way to go,” Roy concluded.

“Let me just be clear,” jumped in Baier, asking:

You’re lumping in Kevin McCarthy with the swamp, and thereby saying that former President Donald Trump, in endorsing McCarthy, is somehow tied to the swamp? Is that what you’re saying?

“Well, look, you can — you can talk to President Trump about his endorsements. I don’t really pay attention to them, frankly,” Roy replied.

“All right, well, let me then keep going. Specifics,” replied Baier, who continued to press Roy on what he is hoping to achieve.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

