Fox News’ Bret Baier did not appreciate James Comey’s “crowing” about how he avoided an indictment from the Department of Justice Inspector General.

The DOJ IG released their Comey report on Thursday, determining that even though the former FBI director violated bureau policy with his handling of sensitive materials, federal officials have declined to prosecute, saying they “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.” Comey reacted with a couple of celebratory tweets, saying he’ll welcome messages from critics who say they’re “sorry we lied about you.”

Baier, breaking this news down with Sandra Smith Thursday morning, found it “rich” of Comey to act this way, noting that the former FBI chief portrayed himself “as this man of the law who follows the rules and is this pillar of fortitude.”

“It is pretty rich. This report definitively says he is a leaker. He had the memos home and he gives them to this law professor friend, [Daniel] Richman, and he tells him with the instruction to leak to the New York Times. The DOJ makes the determination they won’t move forward with prosecution of leaking classified material, but that doesn’t take away from what happened, what transpired, and how it is characterized in these 80-plus pages. It is not, again, a good look for an FBI director to face these kind of paragraphs about his time in his job.”

