The Office of the Inspector General’s report on its investigation into former FBI Director James Comey has been released.

The report faults Comey for violating FBI policies over his handling of sensitive investigative materials and his memos related to his meetings with President Donald Trump.

However, the report said it “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.”

“Comey had several other lawful options available to him to advocate for the appointment of a Special Counsel, which he told us was his goal in making the disclosure. What was not permitted was the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive investigative information, obtained during the course of FBI employment, in order to achieve a personally desired outcome,” the conclusion stated.

The report also blasts Comey for setting “a dangerous example” by not safeguarding sensitive information.

“By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees—and the many thousands more former FBI employees—who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information,” the report read.

Federal officials have declined to prosecute Comey.

[Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com