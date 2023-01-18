Brian Kilmeade Angered By Report that Kamala Harris is Optimistic for 2023: ‘Act Like a Normal Vice President!’

According to a recent report in Politico, Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff are looking at 2023 with an optimistic view, even seeing the midterms as a personal win in some respects. This rather anodyne report, however, appears to have really angered Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, who called on the VP to “act like a normal president!”

Harris has been something of a lightning rod for conservative criticism since she took office two years ago and has seen a steady turnover of senior staff members amid some notably bad press for a role that typically stays out of the fray. But the VP and her team see a bright start to 2023.

Writing for Politico, Eugene Daniels opens his report as such:

For Kamala Harris and her aides, the new year — and a new Congress — has brought a sense of optimism. After spending much of her time in office managing bad headlines, staff turnover, and persistent questions about her portfolio and position in Biden world, the vice president is in a better place, her allies and aides say. She is no longer tied to the whims of an evenly split Senate, where she had been called to cast more than two dozen tie-breaking votes. And they say she no longer feels her every move is being eyed in the context of a potential 2024 Harris presidential campaign since her boss is highly likely to seek another term.

Daniels then cites a former Harris aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity, “Now that it looks like he’s running, she’s really being treated like what I would call a ‘normal vice president. There’s just less attention, which I think actually frees her up to focus on excelling and not have to worry about the relentless scrutiny.”

Ainsley Earhardt referenced the Politico article in the segment’s introduction, saying, “It says she is in a better place after managing bad headlines, staff turnover. Persistent questions about her portfolio and position in the Biden world.”

“I don’t agree with this at all,” Kilmeade replied, taking issue with VP Harris and her staff’s reportedly being happy that she is under less scrutiny than in the past two years. “Don’t have to worry about the scrutiny. What does that mean? Worry about — you should be worried about whether you are scrutinized or not you have an important job.”

Steve Doocy then explained how the role of Vice Presidents has always been largely ceremonial and, on occasion, interference-running between the White House and, say, Congress.

“I don’t understand it. To me, if you are a strong vice president and the president’s in trouble, you come to the conclusion that she is ready,” Kilmeade vented. “There’s nothing that she has done, including keep staffers, to make you think that she is even ready for that job, let alone another job.”

“She says she is ready to be treated normally — to be a normal vice president — then do your job,” Earhardt added.

“Act like a normal vice president!” Kilmeade exclaimed.

Vice President Harris is both the first female Vice President and the first person of color to hold that position.

