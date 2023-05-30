Trump Tears Into ‘Milktoast’ Ex-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Globalists Can Have Her’

Forty-fifth president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tore into his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and called her “milktoast” following McEnany’s appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, Tuesday.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote in a Tuesday post on Truth Social, misspelling ‘milquetoast’. “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34”:

“She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll,” he claimed. “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Shortly before Trump’s post, McEnany had appeared on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, where she noted that Trump’s 2024 Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis was closing in on the former president in Iowa.

“The DeSantis team would say, you know, ‘We just had polling come out that shows we closed the gap by 9 points since we announced in Iowa.’ Still, Trump’s hugely ahead, but they say they’re closing the gap. That’s their argument,” said McEnany, who served as Trump’s press secretary between April 2020 and January 2021.

“If you look at the polling now, it was Trump 34 in Iowa, it’s now Trump 25,” she continued. “That’s double digits.”

In November, McEnany encouraged Trump to put his presidential campaign “on pause,” while earlier this month Trump accused McEnany of speaking “favorably about DeSanctimonious.”

According to reports, McEnany tried to “actively avoid” Trump following his 2020 election defeat because he “wanted her to talk about Dominion.”

Trump has lashed out at many of his former staffers in the aftermath of his 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden, and recently attacked his former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, calling him “a born loser” and “perhaps the dumbest person.”

Recently on Truth Social, Trump has also taken aim at Fox News host Laura Ingraham, News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, and Twitter owner Elon Musk.

