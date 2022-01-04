Brian Kilmeade passionately implored viewers of Fox & Friends to return to the pre-pandemic routines of their daily lives Tuesday morning.

The insistence came at the end of a bit of a rant on how Teacher Unions are currently the most vocal outliers in keeping schools open for America’s children, which he ended by imploring viewers to begin to live with the following “mantra.”

“It’s called live with it,” he said. “Go to work. Live with it. Get on a train, get on a bus, get on a plane, how do we live with it? We can no longer hide from it.”

Kilmeade gave this direction from a remote studio at the Fox News studios, following Fox News own virus mitigation guidelines that have kept Fox & Friends co-hosts off of the “curvy couch” as a means to keep everyone safe from getting infected from the potentially deadly contagion.

The fact that he is not comfortably ensconced on the famed couch next to his co-hosts. This suggests that Kilmeade is also encouraging viewers to follow some mitigation standards, like social distancing, though that was not a point that he made.

Fox News also has mandated that all in-office workers must have received at least one vaccination shot by December 27th of last year to show up in person, a policy that ostensibly flies in the face of many anti-mandate opinion hosts on the top-rated network.

Watch above via Fox News.

