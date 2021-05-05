Brian Kilmeade Roasts 6th Grader For Saying Biden is Doing a Better Job Than Trump on Covid

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade pushed his opinions on schools reopening amid a global pandemic with a heavy hand as he spoke to three school children about their thoughts on virtual learning.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited a school in Virginia this week, where they heard from kids who gave mixed opinions to learning over Zoom. Kilmeade brought this up Wednesday on Fox & Friends as he interviewed 3 students around the country to ask how much they’re learning through online classes.

Mason Seder, a Philadelphia sixth-grader who remains in full-time remote learning, said his teachers were doing a “great job,” but “its not what it could be if you’re in person.” Kilmeade turned next to California eighth-grader Lilly Rauzon as he said “Your numbers are the lowest in the country. You should be back in school right now. The danger’s infinitesimal.”

Kilmeade continued to denounce Rauzon’s “ridiculous” situation as she spoke about the negatives of splitting in-person learning and virtual classes. After Rauzon said “I probably haven’t been learning anything since March 13th, 2020,” Kilmeade immediately commented “Don’t blame yourself. Blame your politicians and your unions.”

Kilmeade eventually cycled back to Seder in order to ask him “What do you miss most about not being in school?” That led to Seder offering his view that Biden probably handled school re-openings better than his predecessor, Donald Trump, would’ve done.

I miss, most obviously, seeing my friends and all the after school activities that I have done. I think we are very, very close getting back to school. And I think that the way that our new president is handling things is a very good way and we would not have gone to this if it were still the last president.

“Really?” Kilmeade responded. “That’s hard to believe because the last president was saying I want every kid back in school.”

