President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden heard a candid admission from a young student as they visited a school in Virginia.

The first family stopped by Yorktown Elementary School on Monday — one of several schools they toured as part of the president’s effort to promote his “Getting America Back on Track” infrastructure program. Speaking to a classroom full of kids, the Bidens asked the children how they felt about learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The children offered a mixed response to virtual learning, but one young lady explained that she liked it because you could eat during class when the teacher was distracted. This drew a chuckle from the president and first lady, and they laughed again when another young woman said that Zoom lessons often allowed children to “take a little nap.”

Dr. Biden said she has seen students turn off their cameras during class, and the young lady also told her that “if you don’t know the question, you can just pretend like your mic doesn’t work.”

“Oh, great,” the First Lady responded.

Watch above (start at 34:40), via NowThis.

