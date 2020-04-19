CNN host Brian Stelter at the conclusion of his Sunday program gave an emotional refection of the ramifications of the coronavirus in all people’s lives. From losing a job to losing someone you love, the host told his viewers, “It’s okay to not be okay right now…All of us are grieving.”

The host of Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter began the segment by stating, “Let me take a couple of minutes here before the end of the hour to talk about what a lot of us are going through.”

“It’s okay to not be okay right now,” he added. “That’s the main thing I want to say to everyone watching.”

“All of us are grieving. Whether we sense it or not. All of us have lost something in the last few weeks. Some have suffered the ultimate loss of a father or mother or spouse or relative. Others have lost livelihoods, access to family and friends,” Stelter continued. “Just losing the rhythms and routines that make life what it is – is a profound loss. We’re all grieving. But I have to admit to you, I had tried to bottle it all up.”

“I guess I was trying to be stoic for my wife and kids,” Stelter added.

Stelter then shared that he couldn’t finish his daily newsletter on Friday due to the realization of all the coronavirus has done by devastating so many lives. The CNN host shared a raw, unfiltered message on the mixed emotions he felt.

“I was so angry at the ignorance in Washington and so worried about family members and friends who are at risk of losing their jobs or already lost their jobs,” Stelter continued. “And that’s when the tears came – we don’t talk about this on TV much. I think we should change that. I think we should talk about this. Almost everybody is experiencing either isolation or stress or anxiety or other emotions as a result of this crisis.”

“Let’s remember we’ve never lived through something like this. We have nothing to compare this with. So it can be incredibly alarming. It can be incredibly depressing. Media can help. Making media can help,” Stelter stated. “Even if it’s just posting on Instagram or taking pictures or writing, journaling, messaging others. Talking with others. Face-Timing.”

“And the emotions are real for everybody,” Stelter concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

