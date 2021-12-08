Brian Williams to Anchor His Final Episode of The 11th Hour on Thursday

Brian Williams will anchor his final episode of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour on Thursday, CNN reported Wednesday night.

Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy wrote in the Reliable Sources newsletter (emphases, theirs):

“Brian Williams, who helped put MSNBC on the map 25 years ago, is about to exit the cable news network. He is signing off from ‘The 11th Hour’ for the final time on Thursday night. Williams has been alluding to his departure date during segments with some of his regular guests, and viewers have been tweeting out tributes to him already. There’s no word on what the Thursday finale will entail, but here’s hoping for a sendoff befitting his position…” >> MSNBC’s schedule shows a Friday night special from 10pm til midnight, the world television premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue…” >> Starting Monday, “The 11th Hour” will be anchored by a rotating group of guest hosts, a network spokesperson says…

Last month, The New York Times first reported that Williams, 62, would be leaving the NBC team after 28 years upon the expiration of his contract in December.

“Following much reflection, and after 28 years with the company, I have decided to leave NBC upon the completion of my current contract in December,” said Williams in a statement. “I have been truly blessed. I have been allowed to spend almost half of my life with one company. NBC is a part of me and always will be.”

Williams’ MSNBC show debuted after he was suspended in 2015 for six months after making claims about his time reporting in Iraq that turned out to be false. Prior to his MSNBC show, Williams was the anchor for NBC Nightly News.

