Fox News political analyst Brit Hume blamed President Donald Trump for the violent protests on the United States Capitol, predicting it will cost him Republican supporters.

“I don’t think there is much doubt that the president’s actions and his entire conduct post the election are what led us to this point,” Hume said to anchor Bret Baier. “If you were a Trump believer and you believe the extravagant claims he has made about how this election was stolen, you believe, therefore, that something truly horrible has happened that changes the face of our Republic.”

Hume added that Trump’s supporters believed the “utter nonsense” he spewed about the 2020 election, deeming his baseless voter fraud claims as fuel to the chaos on the Capitol.

“I sense, Bret, that there’s a sea change now in the Republican Party as a result of this,” Hume said. “Trump’s post-election conduct, I think, has split him off from about half, maybe more than that, of his voting base.”

Hume went on explain that Trump’s base is divided into two groups: Those that believe anything the president says, and everyday Republicans that voted for him, despite his vulgarity, because they liked what he did.

“I think those people now almost certainly have deserted him,” he said of the latter group. “And if the election was held tonight he’d lose by far more than he lost the last time. And I don’t think they’ll be around for any effort by Trump to be elected again four years from now.”

Watch above, via Fox News

