Brit Hume: ‘Hard to Believe’ Trump Can Win 2024 Election After New Indictment

Brit Hume threw cold water on former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid, saying it’s “hard to believe” he can win after new indictment charges were revealed.

In an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Hume was asked by anchor Shannon Bream to respond to a clip from a Trump speech that had just aired in which the former president said: “Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent, an opponent that’s beating him by a lot in the polls, just like they do in Stalinist Russia or communist China.”

“He clearly gets a short-term bump, he’s running away with it in the polls., the last indictment helping in fundraising as well,” Bream said before asking, “Is there a limit to this for GOP primary voters or will he coast to the nomination by saying this is all proving my point that they’re after me?”

“It’s hard to know what the effect will be on GOP primary voters, but a significant plurality of them has stood by him through thick and thin and may well stand by him through this and be prepared to give him pluralities in primaries around the country against a split field of opponents, which means he could still get the nomination even in the face of these obviously serious charges,” Hume replied.

“The other side of it is simply this: that when he claims he’s been treated unfairly, certainly he’s been treated unequally in a number of instances,” Hume hedged. “And the most conspicuous example is the Hillary Clinton case in which there was clearly the grounds for a case.”

Later in the segment, Hume addressed Trump’s 2024 prospects.

“This is truly unprecedented. I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” he said. “Let’s keep in mind Shannon, arguing that this indictment or even a conviction would not prevent the supporters from standing by him. If he wants to be elected president again, he will need a lot of people that did not vote for him the last time around; they voted for Joe Biden.”

“In any real world that you can imagine, what people, in light of this and all else that happened after the 2020 election, are going to vote for him this time who did not last time? That is hard to believe.”

