Brooklyn McDonald’s Worker Critically Wounded By Customer Upset By Cold French Fries

A 23-year-old McDonald’s worker in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn was seriously injured after being shot on the job over french fries that weren’t hot enough.

Reports on the shooting say that the incident took place on Monday night when a 40-year-old customer complained to the victim working behind the counter that her fries were too cold. This apparently led to an argument between the 2 as the worker insisted that the fries came from a freshly-heated batch.

The dispute reportedly happened while the woman was FaceTiming her 20-year-old son, who came to the McDonald’s as the commotion moved outside. Eventually, the customer’s son allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the worker in the neck.

The McDonald’s employee was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he is reported to be in “critical condition.” The customer and her son were reportedly taken into custody, though official charges have not been filed yet.

The victim’s family and friends gathered at the hospital to await news on his recovery, though they were too upset to talk with the media. New York ABC affiliate WABC spoke to customer Rita Romero , however, who lamented that the shooting took place over something like french fries.

“That’s really sad,” she said. “Vigilante justice over something so small…I don’t agree with that.”

The shooting comes as the nation continues to grapple with gun violence after mass shooting incidents in Buffalo, Uvalde, and other areas of the country.

Watch above, via ABC7

