NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was adamant Tuesday evening about the controversy surrounding an apparent noose that appeared in his Talladega raceway garage stall after the FBI ended its hate crime investigation earlier that day.

On CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Wallace started the conversation by venting at critics who mocked him after the FBI discovered that the noose had been present in that stall since 2019, which meant that his team was not targeted with a racist symbol since it was randomly assigned to the stall this week. But as Lemon turned to the actual “garage pull” Wallace became adamant about the nature of the noose.

“Have you seen ropes like that hanging from garages? Is that typical?” asked Lemon.

“Don, the image I have and I have seen of what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull,” Wallace replied. “I have been racing all my life. We have raced at hundreds of garages. That never had garage pulls like that. People that call it a garage pull and put out videos of knots being in as their evidence.”

“But from the evidence that we have, that I have. It’s a straight-up noose,” Wallace averred. “The FBI is stated it was a noose. Over and over again. NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose. I can confirm that. I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car. To confirm it was a noose.”

While Wallace explained, show producers showed footage credited to a 2019 YouTube video that appears to feature the hangman’s noose-style garage pull, which Wallace addressed. “It was a noose. Whether tied in 2019 or whatever. It was a noose. So it wasn’t directed to me. Somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying. It is a noose.”

Watch above via CNN.

