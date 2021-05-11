California gubernatorial hopeful Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she never voted in the 2020 election in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, a portion of which aired Tuesday morning on New Day.

The former Olympic gold medalist turned reality television star has zero experience in governance but is insisting that she should replace current governor Gavin Newsom who faces a recall vote in the fall. Jenner has vocally supported former President Donald Trump and, in return, has received a golden spotlight promotional interview on Fox News’ Hannity, and this was CNN’s turn to present Jenner as a serious candidate.

While many topics were discussed, the real news item revealed in Bash’s interview is Jenner’s admission that she didn’t vote in the 2020 presidential election, or even participated in any down-ballot voting either. That moment came in a curious exchange with Bash asking Jenner if she had spoken to Trump about her candidacy, to which she said no. Bash followed by asking if she voted for Trump in 2020, to which Jenner replied “I didn’t even vote.”

Bash pressed for a reason, Jenner explained that “Out here in California, it’s like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not going to work.”

“Did you vote down-ticket?” Bash pressed.

“No. It was voting day, and I thought, the only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there. And I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other,” she replied. “And so it was election day. And I just couldn’t get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf and I said, I’m not doing that.”

Bash followed by asking “how do you get people excited to vote for you now that you want to be on the ballot?”

“Because I’m cute and adorable,” Jenner replied.

Any reasonable person would watch this interview and see that Jenner is far from being ready for the highest office in the most populist state in the nation. After the interview, New Day host Briana Keilar said what most everyone else in the audience was surely thinking when she observed that Jenner “seems so far out of her depth here.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]