Former Olympian, transgender activist, and now gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner will be appearing for her first TV interview since announcing in a May 5 interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity.

Last week Jenner announced her run in the California recall election. The news was well-received by Fox’s Greg Gutfeld, and not as well by Charlie Kirk when appearing on Fox.

“There are so many talents that Caitlyn Jenner has and the most important one, besides being a sensible Republican, is she has a tremendous sense of humor,” said Gutfeld. “She may be a role model, but she doesn’t take herself seriously. She’s an athlete, and athletes have no patience for victimology.”

On Thursday, Fox News announced that Jenner will join Hannity for a one-on-one sit down covering the recall, and “the current issues facing the state, including recent Covid-19 restrictions and the rising crime rates.”

Running as a Republican in extremely blue state can be challenging, but former Republican governor of the state Arnold Schwarzenegger suggested that name recognition (fame) can make a big difference in California.

The interview will air Wednesday, May 5, at 9PM/ET.

