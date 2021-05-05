Caitlyn Jenner Says She Liked Trump Being a ‘Disrupter’: What Biden’s Doing ‘Scares Me’

Caitlyn Jenner appeared with Sean Hannity Wednesday night for a wide-ranging interview on her bid for California governor against incumbent Gavin Newsom.

Hannity asked Jenner about a number of policy issues, including immigration and reopenings.

At one point Hannity said, “We’ve had four years of Donald Trump. We have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Give me your assessment of those three people.”

Jenner started out by saying, “What I liked about Donald Trump is he was a disrupter. You know? He came in and shook the system up, okay? A lot of people didn’t like that in Washington, D.C., but he came in and shook the system up.”

She said she “didn’t agree with” everything Trump did, and when Hannity brought up her criticisms of Trump on trans issues, Jenner responded, “I was more hopeful at the beginning. But there were some good things he did.”

As or the current president, Jenner said “I don’t think I’ve agreed with anything” Biden’s done.

“I don’t think, since he’s been in there, he has done anything for the American worker. Maybe other ones,” she continued. “It is a 180-degree turn in our country going the other direction. And it scares me.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

