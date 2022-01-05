Candace Owens Says She Would Rather Die of Covid Than Take Covid Vaccine

Candace Owens’ opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine is so vehement, she’s willing to die for it.

The Daily Wire pundit has been in the news of late thanks to her interview with former President Donald Trump, and her criticism of his pro-vaccine stance. But there have been recurring questions about the sincerity of her position. Part of this stems from a photo of Owens that was taken at a UFC event in Madison Square Garden months ago at which, pursuant to New York City law, all attendees age 12 and up were required to show proof of vaccination.

Media Matters’ Josh Campbell flagged a segment of Candace in which the eponymous host declared “I am obviously unvaccinated” in response to public skepticism.

She then outline the full extent of her vaccine opposition, which is so blindingly steadfast that she claims she would refuse a vaccine even if it would save her on her deathbed

I am not getting this vaccine. Ever! Never going to get it. I don’t care if I’m on my deathbed and they say it can save you, I’m not going to get it. I’m principally now opposed to it, and I do not understand why anyone who is healthy, able-bodied and young would ever get this vaccine if you’re not at risk of Covid.

Owens went on to urge her audience to ignore Madison Square Garden’s website, which says on their FAQ page that guests must be vaccinated.

Instead, Owens directed them to the New York City law website, insisting that it provides carve-outs for those who remain unvaccinated.

But that’s not the case: City law states that for indoor public activity venues (including sports arenas), “People 12 and older participating in the below public indoor activities are now required to show proof they have received two vaccine doses, except for those who have received the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

Owens has been loudly promoting her anti-vaccine stance ever since her interview with Trump in which the former president defended the efficacy of vaccines. Since, Owens has engaged in furious Twitter fights, suggested Trump is too “old” to look up alternative vaccine information online, and promoted a quack drug that turns peoples’ skin blue.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com