CBS Investigating Sharon Osbourne Meltdown Episode of The Talk as Osbourne Claims Producers Set Her Up

CBS has announced they will investigate the episode of The Talk that resulted in a viral meltdown by co-host Sharon Osbourne, as Osbourne separately claimed the show ambushed her with the segment on her defense of Piers Morgan.

The story so far: On Tuesday, Osbourne lashed out at her co-hosts on the CBS chat show The Talk as she tried to defend her defense of Piers Morgan, eventually demanding that Sheryl Underwood not cry, and screaming at her to “Educate me!” on the accusations of racism that Morgan faces from the public.

During that episode, Osbourne repeatedly and vociferously professed her non-racism, devolving into profanity as Underwood tossed to a commercial break.

When the show returned, Osbourne was in mid-browbeat with Underwood.

“I’ll ask you again, Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break, I’m asking you,” Osbourne said to her clearly emotional co-host, and told her “And don’t try and cry, because if anybody should be crying, it should be me.”

She then demanded Underwood produce racist statements that Morgan has made, screaming “Educate me!” at her friend.

Osbourne tweeted an apology Friday, writing “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

Later on Friday, CBS released a statement to Deadline saying the episode is “under review”:

The fallout from the charged discussion during The Talk on Wednesday continues, with the network issuing a statement to Deadline Friday night. “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” CBS said. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

Separately, Osbourne told Variety that the segment “blindsided” her, and revealed what she says happened during that commercial break:

“I blame the network for it,” Osbourne told Variety on Friday night. “I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning the segment.” Osbourne says about eight minutes before the show began on Wednesday, a showrunners called and ask her if it was OK if they asked about Morgan. “I said, ‘Sure, they can ask me whatever.’ But then I get on there, I say my piece and Sheryl [Underwood] turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions. I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared. I was honestly in shock. I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter. … They had me there for 20 minutes.” When they went to break, Osbourne says she “begged them to stop, to please change subjects.”

Osbourne also told Variety that “The showrunners told me it came from executives to do this to me.”

