CBS’ John Dickerson said after the final presidential debate that President Donald Trump really has no ground on which to claim he’s the “least racist” person.

Gayle King said she was particularly struck by Trump saying he’s the “least racist person in the room” and said she wondered “who else was in the room.”

“When you’re a little kid, your mom always tells you actions speak louder than words. When you look at the president’s actions, the last debate it was a clear dog whistle, many people believe, to the Proud Boys, to stand back and stand by,” she said.

Norah O’Donnell noted that Kristen Welker’s question in the first place was about speaking to families struggling with these issues and needing to have “the talk” with your children.

King said Trump simply just didn’t address the pain many people of color have felt.

Dickerson agreed and added, “As the nation’s top birther for five years, President Trump can’t say I’m the least… he has to jump over that and say something else other than pure assertion.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

