Senator Kamala Harris gave a post-debate interview to CBS on Friday in which she was asked for her response to critics who say she went below the belt with how she went after Joe Biden.

Gayle King, who conducted the interview, invoked colleague Ed O’Keefe‘s Thursday night reporting that Biden’s camp is grumbling about Harris taking a “low blow” at the ex-veep over his civil rights record.

Another Biden aide describes VP’s performance as “solid overall” and calls the Harris attack re: busing and his work with segregationist senators “a low blow.” Senior aide adds: “It’s kinda hard to imply someone is racist when the were the VP to the first Black president.” (2/) — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 28, 2019

“Ed O’Keefe said you’re accused of delivering a low blow last night,” King said. “What do you say to that?

“It was about just about speaking truth,” Harris answered. “As I’ve said many times, I have a great deal of respect for Joe Biden. He’s served our country for many years in a noble way. But he and I disagree on that. It is a debate. This is a campaign where we should be discussing issues and there will be contrasts.”

