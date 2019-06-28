comScore

CBS’s Gayle King to Kamala Harris: What Do You Say to Those Who Think You Dealt a ‘Low Blow’ to Biden?

By Ken MeyerJun 28th, 2019, 8:34 am

Senator Kamala Harris gave a post-debate interview to CBS on Friday in which she was asked for her response to critics who say she went below the belt with how she went after Joe Biden.

Gayle King, who conducted the interview, invoked colleague Ed O’Keefe‘s Thursday night reporting that Biden’s camp is grumbling about Harris taking a “low blow” at the ex-veep over his civil rights record.

“Ed O’Keefe said you’re accused of delivering a low blow last night,” King said. “What do you say to that?

“It was about just about speaking truth,” Harris answered. “As I’ve said many times, I have a great deal of respect for Joe Biden. He’s served our country for many years in a noble way. But he and I disagree on that. It is a debate. This is a campaign where we should be discussing issues and there will be contrasts.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: