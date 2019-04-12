Cenk Uygur Calls Out Meghan McCain’s Anti-Assange Take: ‘You’re Consistently a War Monger Like Your Dad’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur mocked Meghan McCain for being “a warmonger like your dad” after The View co-host said she hopes the recently arrested Julian Assange “rots in hell” for his work with WikiLeaks.

“Imagine if anyone had said that about her dad,” the progressive pundit said of her hopes that Assange goes to hell, adding that there would be “tears,” “drama,” and “a soap opera” from late Senator John McCain‘s daughter.

“Oh my god, I’m so outraged, how could you say that my dad’s a hero,” Uygur said, mocking McCain and again joking about her “tears, tears, tears.”

The segment continued with a replay of McCain saying defending Assange by citing the First Amendment’s protection of the press “is straight propaganda.” She also called the WikiLeaks founder “a cyber-terrorist.”

“I’m sorry, Democrats only started caring once it stated implicating Hillary Clinton, and I am very consistent on this issue for years,” McCain said.

“Yeah, you’re consistently a warmonger like your dad,” Uygur opined, responding to her comments and adding that — like her father — she wants to “protect the United States government and crush any opposition to it and any journalist who dares oppose it.”

Assange was arrested in the U.K. this week after his seven-year asylum at Ecuador’s London embassy was finally revoked.

Watch above, via The Young Turks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com