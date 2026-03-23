Cenk Uygur Baselessly Suggests Foul Play in Death of 76-Year-Old Charlie Kirk Mentor With Head Injury

The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur baselessly suggested that there might be more to the death of a 76-year-old mentor to Charlie Kirk than meets the eye on Monday.

Uygur, a progressive commentator who has come out as a 9/11 truther and praised the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in recent weeks, suspects foul play in the death of Kirk mentor Jeff Webb.

“Charlie Kirk’s mentor just died in a freak pickleball accident. That’s an incredibly strange coincidence,” submitted Uygur on Monday. “If you’re going to say that’s not weird, that there are tons of pickleball fatalities, you sound nuts. I don’t know what happened but I don’t think this is perfectly normal.”

Charlie Kirk's mentor just died in a freak pickleball accident. That's an incredibly strange coincidence. If you're going to say that's not weird, that there are tons of pickleball fatalities, you sound nuts. I don't know what happened but I don't think this is perfectly normal. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 23, 2026

Uygur doubled down in the comments of his post by promoting yet another conspiracy theory after one user suggested “it was something like 25 character witnesses died within three years of jfk getting assassinated.”

“No one should question those either. I heard half of them were in badminton tragedies. But people are saying that’s also perfectly normal,” replied Uygur.

No one should question those either. I heard half of them were in badminton tragedies. But people are saying that's also perfectly normal. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 23, 2026

Webb, a renowned cheerleading executive who was considered an early mentor to Kirk, passed away last Thursday after falling and sustaining a “severe head injury” while playing pickleball two weeks earlier. “Webb was hospitalized following the accident, and his family later made the decision to remove him from life support,” reported Cheer Daily.

Turning Point USA, the organization founded by the late Kirk and now led by his widow, Erika Kirk, celebrated Webb in a nearly 10-minute long video posted on X last Friday.

In memory of Jeff Webb. A visionary who helped shape generations of young leaders and believed deeply in the power of community and country. A dear friend to Turning Point USA and Charlie. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/GKvEuHrccZ — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 20, 2026

Others were puzzled by what Uygur found so unbelievable about the tragedy.

“A 74-year-old man fell and hit his head on the pavement. Everyone saw it. It is indeed a strange way to go but what you’re alluding to is bullshit meant to further piss on Kirk’s legacy by redirecting all blame away from the left, which of course squares with you being a leftist,” The Blaze’s John Doyle fired back at Uygur.

A 74-year-old man fell and hit his head on the pavement. Everyone saw it. It is indeed a strange way to go but what you’re alluding to is bullshit meant to further piss on Kirk’s legacy by redirecting all blame away from the left, which of course squares with you being a leftist. https://t.co/Ja8UISUG3c — John Doyle (@JohnDoyle) March 23, 2026

“I think it’s much more likely that a guy in his 70s would die in a freak pickleball accident (pickleball-related ER visits are in the thousands annually now!) than some nefarious actor deciding to use pickleball as cover for a secret assassination,” argued Semafor’s Josh Billinson.

I think it’s much more likely that a guy in his 70s would die in a freak pickleball accident (pickleball-related ER visits are in the thousands annually now!) than some nefarious actor deciding to use pickleball as cover for a secret assassination. https://t.co/IupGntNoVh — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 23, 2026

Ramesh Ponnuru of National Review and The Washington Post opted for the more succinct observation that Uygur was weighing in as an “Expert on sounding nuts.”

Expert on sounding nuts weighs in. https://t.co/lUBQOSEIkB — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) March 23, 2026

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