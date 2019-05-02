Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur went off on Tucker Carlson for claiming that The View “radicalizes” white supremacist mass murderers, saying that Carlson is essentially “threatening us” into remaining silent about issues of race, lest another terrorist be inspired to mass murder.

On the latest edition of The Young Turks, Uygur played a clip of Carlson blaming The View for “radicalizing” people like white terrorist mass murderer Dylann Roof by discussing white privilege, and asking “Do you have to attack white people?” when his guest brought up the rise in white nationalist violence in the United States.

“When he says look, do you have to attack white people, in reference to the guest’s talking about white nationalists who have been committing violence throughout the country, remember, the violence is an actual attack,” Uygur said in response to the segment.

“So when Dylann Roof goes into a church in Charleston and murders all those people, and he says I did it because of my white identity, we didn’t tell him to do that, he did that,” Uygur continued, and said that Carlson “says that isn’t the problem, the problem is when we say ‘Hey can you stop murdering black people,’ then, oh, why did you bring up that he’s a white nationalist? You’re making it about race.”

“Then, he turns around and says ‘Oh, The View, saying that if you’re really poor we hate you because of your skin color. Pretty confident they didn’t say that, okay?” Uygur said. They didn’t, in fact, say that.

“And then he says that radicalizes people. In other words, if you keep pointing out the different racial incidents that happen in this country, well then that’s going to radicalize us, and force us to murder you,” Uygur said. “So if you don’t stop pointing out that we’ve had a lot of right-wing domestic terror attacks, and some of those folks have literally said they’re doing it because of their white identity, and how they hate minorities, or Jews in the synagogue attacks, if we don’t stop pointing that out, Tucker Carlson’s threatening us. Then we’re going to get more radicalized. You’re going to have more Dylan Roofs.”

“‘So you better shut up about what we’re doing, otherwise we’ll murder you more,'” Uygur said, and added “Okay, well, I appreciate the warning Tucker, we all appreciate it.”

Watch the clip above, via The Young Turks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com