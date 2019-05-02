BREAKING: Pelosi Says Barr Committed ‘Crime’ of Lying to Congress

Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not hold back in assessing the controversial testimony provided by Attorney General William Barr before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

At issue was Barr’s previous comment that he was not aware if Special Counsel Robert Mueller took issue with his top-line findings he expressed in a letter just two days after receiving the 400+ page report of the nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 general election and any possible coordination by the Trump campaign. As we now know, Mueller sent a letter to Barr shortly after that summary letter was delivered to the public that expressly demonstrated his concern.

When asked about Barr’s testimony by assembled reporters during a press conference, Pelosi did not demur, saying”

He lied to Congress. If anybody else did that it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law, not the president of the United States and not the Attorney general. Being the Attorney general does not give you a badge to say whatever you want and it is the fact because you are the Attorney General.

Later asked by MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt if Barr should be jailed for ostensibly committing this crime of lying to Congress, Pelosi punted, saying “There is a process involved here. As I said, I’ll say it again, the committee will act upon how we will proceed.”

