Fox News host Tucker Carlson has discovered the source of radicalization for white supremacist terrorists like Dylann Roof, and it is the ABC chat show The View.

On Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson introduced a segment that was ostensibly an examination of the fact that the leading Democratic candidates are white men — but with the common thread of Carlson’s grievance at the idea of white privilege — by playing a short clip from The View.

In the clip, co-host Joy Behar said that “I think that we have a problem in the country sometimes with white guys who don’t have a lot, who are struggling, and they don’t see themselves as having any kind of white privilege,” and that “even though you’re having a hard time, you still have a privilege if you’re white, even if you’re poor.”

Carlson omitted the portion of the clip in which Behar explains that such a person benefits from not being redlined or racially profiled or relegated to systematically disadvantages schools, and that communicating that is “where the conversation needs to go.”

Carlson then interviewed Collective PAC founder Quentin James about the white male frontrunners in the Democratic field, and toward the end of the interview, asked him if Democrats could stop with the “racism” against white people.

“Isn’t it time to stop with the racism and the white privilege stuff, attacking people on the bases of their skin color, can we just call a truce and just not talk like that anymore?” Carlson asked.

Sincerely, I wish we could,” James said, “but with what we’ve been seeing under this president is a rise in white domestic terrorism, a rise in white nationalism, and so…”

“Do you have to attack white people?” Carlson interrupted.

“No, I think it’s the opposite actually, I think what we’re seeing is that people like Dylann Roof are getting more radicalized right now under our president…” James said, as Carlson cut him off again.

“I wonder why,” Carlson said with a derisive laugh. “When, I wonder why when you have The View being like ‘even if you’re really poor, we hate you because you were skin color?”

Behar did not say that.

“You don’t think we have that radicalizes people? Maybe a little bit? I mean honestly,” Carlson added with a snort.

“How we message these issues, we need to get more specific and more direct,” James said.

“And stop being so racist too, I think,” Carlson interrupted again.

For the record, there is no evidence that Dylann Roof ever watched The View before he murdered nine people at the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. church in Charleston.

But the shooting — during which Roof reportedly told one survivor “I have to do it. You rape our women and you’re taking over our country. And you have to go” — occurred the day after Donald Trump kicked off his presidential campaign by saying that America is being invaded by “rapists” from Mexico.

More recently, the New Zealand mosque shooter praised Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

