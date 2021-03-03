The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur is amping up pressure on both Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to continue the fight for a mandatory $15 minimum wage.

As Congress deliberates over a new coronavirus economic relief package, Sanders and Democrats have been pushing for the bill to include an increase in the minimum wage. The provision’s biggest obstacle lies in the fact that Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that the wage increase should be kept out of the Covid bill, and it might have to overcome a possible filibuster.

The White House will reportedly not try to pressure the parliamentarian’s decision, even though progressives in Congress are demanding its inclusion in the final package. Sanders has responded to the ruling by saying Democrats should “ignore” it, plus he told reporters he will force a vote on an amendment to raise the federal minimum wage this week.

“Given the enormous crises facing this country and the desperation of working families, we have got to as soon as possible end the filibuster,” he said. “We cannot have a minority of members define what the American people want.”

Uygur has been among the most prominent voices calling for a wage hike, and on Tuesday night, he thanked Sanders for his pledge to force a Senate vote on it. He went on by explaining that as Vice President and Presiding Chair of the Senate, Harris is the one with actual authority to decide whether or not the wage hike is included in the stimulus package.

“That’s good news because Kamala Harris has always said that a $15 minimum wage was among her top priorities,” Uygur said. “If it’s one of her top priorities and she complete and sole authority to put it in the bill, then there’s no reason why she wouldn’t put it in the bill.”

From there, Uygur directed his audience to a TYT petition while calling on the VP to fight for the minimum wage provision and “lift millions of people out of poverty.” He also urged his viewers to go on a social media blitz to gin up public support for the provision under the hashtag, #SaveUsKamala.

“If you believe and love and support Kamala Harris, great! Then you should help her get to one of her top priorities,” Uygur said.

After Uygur concluded the segment by discussing with co-host Ana Kasparian, he got on Twitter and got the ball rolling with his own social media charge.

Idea that Parlimentarian is secretly in charge of entire US government is so silly that it’s almost funny. What was she doing the whole Trump administration? Is she the Deep State? No #Parlimentarian is not in charge of #Anything. @KamalaHarris is Presiding Officer! #SaveUsKamala — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 3, 2021

How to pass the minimum wage increase: 1. Get someone to introduce it. @BernieSanders promised to do that yesterday. Check. 2. Ask @KamalaHarris to use her authority to say it can be in the bill. #saveuskamala 3. The Manchin Rule. Step #3 is for later. But right now, we need @VP! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 3, 2021

I’m pretty sure “following the advice of the Parlimentarian” was not a priority above #FightFor15 on @KamalaHarris campaign website. We really are trying to help. This alone could lock up potential 2024 (or 2028) nomination for @VP. #SaveUsKamala https://t.co/fFPuMpkpa9 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 3, 2021

Do you see the disrespect #khive? They think @KamalaHarris didn’t mean it when she said she was in favor of $15 minimum wage. Prove them wrong! @VP is Presiding Chair in Senate and has sole authority to put minimum wage in #CovidReliefBill. She can be the hero! #SaveUsKamala https://t.co/Sf6Md7Qq6j — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 3, 2021

I love these videos! Sometimes they’re heartbreaking but at least we get to see from real people why they want and need an increase in #MinimumWage. MAKE YOUR OWN VIDEO to @KamalaHarris (in respect and love). She can singlehandedly put it in #CovidReliefBill. #saveuskamala https://t.co/Q7i3KkGRoo — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 3, 2021

Watch above, via The Young Turks.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]